To the editor:
I'm writing about the front page article on the Bartlet Mall restoration, and its worthy placement. I read with enthusiasm, both from a historical perspective and sentimental position, about one of Newburyport's significant gems. Much credit to Kim Turner, Parks Commission chair, for taking on the study and persistent pursuit of this critical issue. The rich and diverse history of these grounds, from the humble grazing of sheep and cows to industrial use, ice making and even training grounds for the Revolutionary War. We are reminded that it was once threatened with termination by filling it with gravel or improving it with a new fountain. Fortunately, the latter was chosen and considered a success until the fountain decayed "due to deteriorating water quality."
We learn from Ms. Turner's article that the sculptor Jeffrey Briggs donated his time and energy to design a new fountain. This venerable Bartlet Mall has endured much environmental damage, some from natural causes and some propagated from poor decision making.
The sentimental journey takes me back to my great grandfather Jere W. Porter, a veteran of the Civil War, as well as future generations who would consider the mall a beacon to reach, as they walked from State Street to the Kelley School. Sumner Porter, my grandfather and his daughters, Dorothy, Virginia and Ruth Porter must have tossed many a stone in those murky pond waters on their daily treks to school! Now, six generations later, Elsa, Cecelia and Finn Healey walk, run, skate and slide on these very grounds! Finn Porter Healey, now 9 years old, is remembered walking the perimeter of the pond at age 4, a frog net in hand and a fierce determination fo capture any sizable frog. Each of these grandchildren have expressed concern over the silent fountain and muddy waters.
I grew up in Newburyport and remain loyal to the uniqueness of the Bartlet Mall Frog Pond. Much recognition to Vladimir Novotny and Wendy Goldsmith for donating their professional knowledge and time to work on this project. Following past generations, hopefully financial contributions will come forth from the community to support this vital restoration.
Tracy Healey-Beattie
Hampton Fall, N.H.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.