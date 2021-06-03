To the editor:
The town of Newbury is a wonderful place to live for many reasons.
At the top of my personal list is our dedicated, versatile and knowledgeable Department of Public Works crew. This small band accomplishes amazing things that often go unnoticed by the residents they serve.
We all see the paved and plowed roads, the damaged trees removed, the greens and fields mowed, but there are bridges repaired, fencing on the Central Street fields installed, and town-owned buildings maintained among other things.
One of those buildings houses the Byfield Community Arts Center.
When COVID-19 caused the venue to be closed last year, the board of directors determined it to be an opportune time to rearrange, paint and upgrade equipment. During our preparation, a small crack was seen in the ceiling.
Over the next few months, the crack increased in size and it was determined that structural beams needed to be replaced. No small task!
The DPW responded with a crew and began the work. Much of this required not only skill, but patience as this old building accepted the shock of new timbers. The men worked as their schedules allowed so that no other town project was neglected.
Now that the work is completed, there is little evidence of the scope of this project but I am personally in awe of the talent and skill of our DPW.
The Byfield Community Arts Center has been an asset to this town for 14 years and we are now excited to reopen and welcome patrons into this very old, very safe and welcoming building.
Heidi Fram
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.