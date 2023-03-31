To the editor:
Reflecting on the murder of three young students and three educators this week in their Nashville church school, I wonder if being neighborly might have been a deterrent.
I was raised to be guarded toward people apart from my immediate family. My parents tended to make snap judgments about others. It was a clear warning to my brother and me not to get to know them. We disobeyed our parents and learned not to talk about these encounters.
In school, I had great difficulty learning to read, but I taught myself by focusing on things I wanted to know. I talked with neighbors about my interests. Neighbors weren’t afraid of me; we shared information. I gained a reputation as a curious kid.
Rugged individualism never meant much to me. I wanted to be liked by as many people as possible apart from my family. A group psychologist once said I had “an inordinate desire to be liked.” That hurt (for a while).
As our country has devolved into fear, aware of danger in public places where someone may open fire, I began thinking about how to meet people outside one’s given group. An individualistic society seems to me like an oxymoron.
Murderers plan their targets. But do they really know those persons: their talents, their interests, their burdens and responsibilities? To be a neighbor, one needs to inquire about these things. Everyone benefits from getting to know one another.
Years ago, when my wife and I frequented bistros in the evening, we often asked the person who waited on us, “Do you have a day job?” We found them surprised that we asked, and within their busy rounds they were often willing to share interesting details about their lives. We were recognizing them as persons, not just “aprons.”
Many of us waited tables while growing up. Later, we found the variety of servers’ responses to our inquiry expanded our empathy toward all others. It also dampened our prejudgments of individuals.
Getting to know “strangers” (a strange term) is not a full-time job. A few minutes encounter with someone can be surprising, even enriching. Try it.
You might even deter an aggrieved person from doing violence toward others. And you’ll never know what you did.
BOB BRODSKY
Rowley
