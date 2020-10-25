To the editor:
In this atypical year, don’t expect to know election day results by the morning of Nov. 4. It should not be a surprise and it should not be a concern. It’s important that citizens and the media accept that this year’s final election results could take several weeks, especially since mail-in voting is allowed on the day of the election in many parts of the country. It’s no longer election day, but election week – perhaps even election month.
Not having the results by Nov. 4 does not mean the election is rigged, unfair, illegitimate, or unconstitutional. It has happened before that the outcome was not known on the next day.
I urge the media to embrace the concept of not having election results quickly and to educate voters that this is perfectly acceptable and not unconstitutional or illegal. The last thing needed is for the media to sensationalize the lack of election results or call the election too early. Doing this only causes people to question the validity of the election system and cause panic, hysteria and doubt among citizens.
And voters, please do not get your news from individuals posting on Facebook, Twitter or any other social media source. Listen to credible news sources such as NPR, the New York Times, and the Wall Street Journal. It’s difficult to find an unbiased news source these days, but they are out there.
Yes, it will be a stressful month on top of our already difficult year, but every vote does count. Now do your part and go vote – by mail, early in-person voting, or day of voting. It’s a responsibility and the only way democracy can work.
Lauren Cramer
Amesbury
