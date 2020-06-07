To the editor:
My wife and I informally “adopted” a 7-year-old boy from Rwanda as our grandson 11 years ago.
His family briefly lived in Amesbury, but his natural grandparents remained in Africa. After his family moved to Malden and then Roslindale, he often came and stayed with us during summer vacations and during the school year. This relationship was and is tremendously rewarding for us.
Now, Yves is an 18-year-old, 6-foot-tall man who attends a private, exclusive, Catholic high school in Needham, on full academic scholarship, and he is doing well there. We haven’t seen him in person since March, because of the pandemic, but we speak on FaceTime.
I called him yesterday to discuss the racial issues that are permeating our society right now, including the Coopers’ encounter in Central Park last week. He told me that usually when he walks on the sidewalk in Roslindale or Needham, white people routinely cross the street when they see him coming, out of fear.
But on Monday, while walking from his home to a nearby park in Roslindale, 15 different white people said “Hi” to him as he walked, including one older man with a dog who rushed to catch up with Yves so he could say “Hi” to him. He was amazed and happily surprised by this change.
Maybe, this is something we could all do. Make it a point to pleasantly interact with everyone we meet when we are out in public, including men of color.
Michael Sandberg
Newburyport
