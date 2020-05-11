To the editor:
In response to Mike Cronan’s recent letter to The Daily News, I fully understand and appreciate the frustration and inconvenience of having to wear a mask and maintain an appropriate distance.
I also fully understand the economic struggle that so many are going through with the loss of jobs and closing of nonessential businesses. But the alternative to not doing this can create a severe impact, including death on our families, friends and neighbors.
Yes, it has been suggested that the coronavirus could kill 240,000 of us. But if the guidelines and restrictions hadn’t been implemented, could we possibly be approaching the 240,000 deaths or even more?
Currently, in two months, 63,000 of our citizens have died from the coronavirus, which is more than the Americans who died in the Vietnam War over 12 years.
And, yes, it is fatally impacting a vast number of older citizens, but that means to me we need the restrictions to keep safe those who have contributed so much to our country over the years. We should in no way be treating their deaths with a cavalier approach.
I personally thank all the folks who have followed and supported the restrictions. And a special thank-you to all the essential workers who are risking their health and lives to keep so many of us safe.
My current motto is: "Be socially present and physically distant."
John Elwell
Newburyport
