To the editor:
Thank you to Jim Sullivan for reporting on the reopening of many Newburyport beaches. As we enjoy returning to our favorite waters, let’s not forget that beach contamination is still a widespread problem on the North Shore and across Massachusetts.
In 2022, 274 Massachusetts beaches were potentially unsafe for swimming on at least one testing day, according to Safe for Swimming?
Thirty Massachusetts beaches exceeded the Environmental Protection Agency’s “Beach Action Value” safety threshold on one-quarter of days tested last year, with Kings Beach and Sandy Beach having higher bacteria levels on over 60 percent of days tested.
Sometimes, this pollution leads to beach closures. Other times, it means swimmers can get sick – including nausea, diarrhea, ear infections and rashes.
To stop these health risks at our beaches, we need to prevent the runoff and sewage overflows that are often major sources of pathogen pollution. As the cleanup of Boston Harbor and the Charles River show, investing in water infrastructure can make a huge difference here.
Projects that replace some of nature’s lost capacity to absorb stormwater – like rain gardens, tree trenches and permeable pavement – can make a real difference in reducing runoff.
Fifty years ago, our nation passed the Clean Water Act and resolved that we would make all our waterways safe for swimming. It is time to realize that goal for all Bay State beaches.
LILY SEGAL
Environment America
Needham
