To the editor:
My name is Ellie Fowler, and I proudly support Ben Beaulieu to become Merrimac’s next selectman.
I first met Ben when he was in the Pentucket school system as a child. His calm demeanor and powerful knowledge was apparent from day one.
We were reintroduced when Ben offered to provide music for the yearly Merrimac Old Home Days festival, for which I was involved in planning. It was quite an endeavor for one so young five years ago, but he not only pulled it off, but became the master of ceremonies for years to come as he worked quietly behind the scene to be certain that everything was running smoothly. This was quite impressive for an eighth-grade student.
Ben continued to volunteer on many levels for the Pentucket Regional School District, including serving on the Pentucket School Committee, and working diligently for the We Are Pentucket municipal ballot question committee.
Ben exceeded expectations over and over again. He became the voice of reason, the voice of the schools, and is now becoming the voice of Merrimac. A gentle and intelligent man, a lifelong Merrimac resident, and a true patriot. His wisdom is beyond his years.
I proudly support Ben Beaulieu as a candidate for selectman of Merrimac as a resident for more than 15 years.
Ellie Fowler
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.