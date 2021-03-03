To the editor:
Going to bed on Feb. 13, how many Texans had an inkling of all that awaited them the next day? Very few, I suppose.
Ready or not, they were clobbered by yet another of those “storms of the century,” leaving them with no heat, no power, no drinkable water amid single-digit temperatures. And for thousands, the suffering continues.
Extreme weather events like the disaster in Texas, and the havoc they unleash, are caused by global warming (yes, even ferocious snowstorms and record-breaking cold.)
So far, we in Massachusetts have been largely spared. Our good luck is as certain as a roll of the dice. Whether tomorrow or in 30 years, our time will come. Our only hope lies in facing the facts and taking action.
This is what our city has done with the “Newburyport Climate Resiliency Plan,” (See https://www.cityofnewburyport.com/files/) which it unveiled two weeks ago.
Researched and developed over the past five years, this major piece of work not only outlines the climate-related emergency our city faces and its implications for our well-being, it also offers a host of concrete strategies to mitigate their threats. Immediate, short-term and long-term measures are proposed. Now, it is up to you and me to act.
In her Feb. 24 “Letter to America,” Boston College historian Heather Cox Richardson describes a 2012 Calvin and Hobbes cartoon, “… in which Calvin wonders why comic book superheroes don’t go after more realistic bad guys.
"Yeah," Hobbes answers. "The superhero could attend council meetings and write letters to the editor, and stuff… .’”
More than greenhouse gases, sea level rise and extreme weather, the “villain” we now face is our inertia. There is no Bruce Willis waiting in the wings to blow up an asteroid and save us.
Instead, there is just you and me, reading the plan, talking with others, and choosing one action we can take. Please, for the sake all we hold dear, stand up and become a superhero.
Nancy Ledoux
Newburyport
