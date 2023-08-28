To the editor:
The Rotarians of Newburyport would like to thank everyone who came for Beers and Bites, which followed the Bed Races during Yankee Homecoming on Aug. 3.
The Newburyport Rotary Club is a nonprofit organization that brings businesses and people together in order to better serve local communities. All proceeds from the event will go to various charitable organizations.
In addition to the Lions Club for putting on a fabulous race, and to our wonderful Newburyport community, we would like to thank all of our sponsors: The Tannery Marketplace, Kelly Taylor Rental, Appleton Eye Associates, Riverwalk Brewing, Kona Ice and Rosita’s Cocina. Thank you, also, to the Interact students who helped out. Lastly, to the fantastic band, Unnamed Colors, who shared their time and tremendous talents.
The evening was a huge success thanks to all of you. Thank you and see you next year!
ALISON RICE KOLOZSVARY
Chairperson
Beers and Bites
Newburyport
