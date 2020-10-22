To the editor:
Before you vote, please consider facts.
In 40-plus years, Biden voted to tax Social Security benefits, hoped to tax it more, and raise SS retirement eligibility age. (Reported by Forbes, if you don’t believe me).
President Trump is committed to protecting Social Security and Medicare. Biden would reverse Trump’s tax cuts and raise taxes.
Biden’s Obama sent our jobs to China. Biden will continue this. The FBI is in possession of emails that prove it.
Obama said “those jobs aren’t coming back.” President Trump brought them back.
Biden’s end to fracking would put thousands out of work. President Trump has made this country energy independent for the first time in decades, meaning domestic security and lower home heating and gasoline costs.
Biden says Americans don’t deserve to know if he’ll pack SCOTUS, saying, “You’ll find out after the election.” If nothing else about Biden bothers you, that last statement alone should scare you.
Obama engaged in Syria, Libya, Yemen, Somalia, Pakistan, killed more with drones than the Bush administration and kept us in Afghanistan and Iraq for all eight years.
Our president ended ISIS, Qasem Soleimani, Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi and Hamza bin Laden, is bringing troops home, has made historic peace in the Middle East, improved relations with North Korea, thereby increasing the safety of our West Coast from attack.
Biden said Trump failed, now says he would have done exactly what our president did do. He called it xenophobic then.
Our death count under Biden would have been 2 million since those closures wouldn’t have happened.
President Trump isn’t homophobic, worked with emissaries to foreign countries where gays are treated unfairly, even murdered.
Trump created the Platinum Plan and Opportunity Zones for Black communities. Biden opposes school choice. President Trump knows choice is a lifesaver for the Black community and supports it.
Biden backed the 1994 crime bill which targeted and destroyed the lives of Black men, supported KKK leader Robert Byrd, described integrated schools as a “jungle.” Who’s the racist?
Trump enacted the Right to Try law for terminally ill patients. Insurance companies cannot deny payment. He’s working to reduce pharmaceutical prices.
Our borders are safer, sex/drug trafficking are down. Biden would take down the wall if he continues listening to his party.
Be educated. Understand the record. Know the facts before you cast your vote.
Deborah Goss
Newbury
