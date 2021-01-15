To the editor:
Having seen a transcript of President Trump’s speech to the huge crowd, I can find nothing in it that incited violence and mayhem.
Yes, he cited examples of alleged election fraud, which could (and should) amplify the crowd’s pre-existing anger, frustration and resentment. He was speaking for them. I do not think all the allegations have been thoroughly resolved, which would take a long time in a court of law, but may help us do better next time.
Could we have seen if there were individuals dressed in riot gear, or wearing backpacks (with gas masks) or carrying heavy plastic shields (used to smash windows)? We sure saw plenty of them on the video loop showing the thugs and goons and crazies that every mob attracts and enables.
Such people have never been seen at Trump rallies, and peaceful protesters are never armed. And how could they start the break-in at the Capitol within 10 minutes of Trump ending his speech? The blameless part of the assembly was not seen to be jogging from the mall to the Capitol.
Some say Trump should not have urged his supporters to “stay strong and fight.” Does that mean that we should just surrender and give up fighting in the “war of ideas” that has to be a vibrant part of any civil society?
Stop trying to persuade those young people who are tempted by socialist ideas that these dreams are impossible to make real? The attempt to remake human nature creates people who envy their neighbors, resent their success, and dutifully report them to the authorities if they voice any criticism of the Supreme State.
It seems to me we are behaving like a Communist dictatorship or a mindless mob when we see (and meekly accept) our spokesmen’s microphones being shut off, their Twitter accounts closed, alternatives (like Parler) shut down in coordinated fashion (that’s real “collusion”).
The piling on continued with gratuitous resignations (some, like Betsy DeVos’ very disappointing), flamboyant (virtue signaling?) cancellations (like the PGA) and political donations made conditional on adequate denunciation and atonement. All very unconsidered and/or cowardly in my opinion.
And, lastly, why must Trump go now? After four years of never-ending attempts to drive him from office, Democrats can’t wait one week for him to leave peacefully, as he has promised?
They insist on removal (Article 25), resignation or (a second) impeachment. Are they just trying to further sully his name? Are they afraid of what he might declassify? Or who he might pardon?
Joe Biden has a chance to calm things down, to advance the unity he says he wants. Will he take it? Don’t hold your breath.
Bernhard Heersink
Newburyport
