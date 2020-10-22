To the editor:
My name is Pat True. Many of you remember me as your town clerk. I retired in 2016 after 28 years of service to my hometown of Merrimac.
I applaud the interest in the race for selectman – I remember many years of no competition and having a choice is a very good thing – but there is only one candidate who brings the needed experience and expertise in town government.
That candidate is Bob Bender. He has the advantage of many years as an assistant district attorney. With vast knowledge of the criminal and civil rights laws, he also was in charge of the Open Meeting Law, instructing municipal officials on its application, and was always available and responsive to us to answer questions.
This statute directs your local government to hold meetings and make decisions that are open and available to all citizens. Every citizen then can know what their local and state officials and boards are doing and how to participate in those decisions.
I believe that no one knows more about open government than Bob, and he will make sure that the citizens of this town are kept in the loop. We will be assured the selectmen will have no private meetings or email conversations that decide how our town is managed or our tax dollars spent.
Bob also has important local municipal experience, having served on the Finance Committee and the Zoning Board of Appeals, and serving for many years as your Town Meeting moderator.
Working with Bob over the 28 years as clerk, I have found him to a man of integrity with an impressive knowledge in both municipal and state government. I never worried about his judgment in presiding over 27 years of town meeting. His commitment to the town and vast government experience will serve the town well during this time when we face so many challenges.
Experience matters and commitment counts. He will deliver both. This is why I am voting for Bob. I think you should also.
Patricia True
Merrimac
