To the editor:
As a practicing attorney in Essex County for over 40 years, I have had the good fortune of reading many appellate briefs prepared by former Assistant District Attorney Robert Bender.
Bob handled the most serious cases for the Essex, Worcester and Middlesex district attorneys for over 35 years prior to his recent retirement. Bob was always well-respected by the criminal bar and the justices of the Massachusetts Supreme Judicial Court and the Appeals Court.
In November 2019, he was named Prosecutor of the Year by the Middlesex County Bar Association. Bob also handled Open Meeting Law violations and won a landmark case on performance reviews of public officials.
In addition to his vast experience with the Open Meeting Law and access to public records, Bob has served Merrimac as chair of the Zoning Board, chair of the Finance Committee and as town moderator.
Bob has the experience, knowledge and judgment to serve as selectman in the town of Merrimac. His legal background, in addition to his excellent research and writing skills, have prepared him well for a position on the Merrimac Board of Selectmen.
Although I am not a resident of Merrimac, I realize the three Pentucket towns are financially dependent on each other for the education of our children, and it is important that each town have an effective board of selectmen.
I therefore urge Merrimac voters to support Bob Bender in the special election Nov. 3.
Mitchell E. Kroner
Groveland
