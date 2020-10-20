To the editor:
Soon after Bob Bender and his wife, Sandy Venner, moved to Merrimac in 1987, he applied for a vacant seat on the Zoning Board of Appeals.
During the meeting, Bob explained that he was an assistant district attorney with the Essex County office and his legal expertise would be an asset to the town. Bob and Sandy always felt it important to share with the community.
The Zoning Board chose Bob to be its chair. Next, the moderator put Bob on the Finance Committee. In a year, he became chair, presenting the budget at Town Meeting.
When the moderator retired, Bob replaced him and served over 25 years. With years of municipal experience and his legal and rational approach to local government, Bob Bender is the right choice for selectman in Merrimac.
I covered local news for a local newspaper and I followed Bob’s progress from the Zoning Board to the Finance Committee and on to his role as town moderator. When the town faced financial issues in the early 1990s that threatened its schools, Bob’s discussions with voters showed how to balance department goals with limited revenue and Town Meeting kept both schools open.
As a selectman, Bob will use his skills to engage both constituents and town leaders in open and transparent decision-making. He will take on troublesome or difficult issues that must be addressed.
Bob will keep the public informed and engaged, and increase the board's understanding of issues as well. Bob’s critical thinking skills and broad legal experience will help to clarify issues and move the town forward.
As a selectman, Bob is well-prepared to serve in a leadership role as the town faces the challenge of the current COVID-19 pandemic, combined with economic, social and environmental concerns.
His years of professional and municipal service will be of significant value to the town during this uncertain time. People can rely on his honesty, his independence and commitment to hearing from residents of all opinions and backgrounds. He is fair and explains his decision-making.
We are glad to support Bob Bender for selectman at the town’s special election on Tuesday, Nov. 3, and urge others to join us in that support at this important election. In- person voting at Town Hall has begun.
Colleen Ranshaw-Fiorello
Nicholas Fiorello
Merrimac
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.