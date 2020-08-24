Unconventional wisdom usually bests conventional wisdom, but there are some exceptions.
When children throw a tantrum, conventional wisdom of parents the world over is: Ignore them; they’ll cry themselves to sleep. It works.
As a former child and current parent, I know. A couple billion of us can’t be wrong. (That 62,979,879 Americans bucked conventional wisdom on Nov. 8, 2016, is a tale for telling some other time. To my delight, though, the last 46 months have proved them wrong.)
So why are so many intelligent people making a big stink about Rob Roy? He has an opinion. It’s not worth a hill of beans, but the Founding Fathers didn’t include “the right to smarts” as unalienable in the Declaration of Independence or the Bill of Rights.
Roy wants to get under your skin, and he has succeeded. The best offense against Trump and his ovine flock is silence.
Let Roy bleat all he wants. Trump’s struck out. He’s been pinned to the mat. He’s down for the count.
Schadenfreude, blessed schadenfreude.
Malcolm Hein
Newburyport
