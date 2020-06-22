To the editor:
I was saddened to see that our selectmen scheduled the Salisbury Town Meeting indoors on Monday, June 22, during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Scores of other Massachusetts towns have held their town meeting outdoors – and Salisbury could, too.
There’s a reason why Gov. Charlie Baker has prohibited indoor gatherings of 10 or more people, and while an exception gives the selectmen the right to hold the meeting, they have ignored their obligation to be respectful of the health, safety and well-being of all of the voters of the town.
Twenty-five percent of Salisbury’s population is over age 65, and my sense is the majority of Salisbury’s 6,600 voters are likely 65-plus, making them the most vulnerable members of our community.
The state has streamlined assistance to cities and towns, allowing them to continually recess a town meeting until it is safe to be held; to allow continually submitting a one-twelfth budget and allow deficit expenditures in the interim.
This is the same town that exercised caution by delaying connecting summer residents' water pipes to reduce the number of people coming into Salisbury during this pandemic. Do these same officials think the danger has passed?
Thirty Massachusetts residents died Friday from the coronavirus and 28 more died on Saturday. Just five days ago, the governor announced free pop-up testing sites for participants of large gatherings.
The role of town meeting is important as the legislative body of the town and it’s the responsibility of the selectmen and the moderator to ensure that all who wish to participate are able.
Forcing voters to choose between participating in the town meetings and managing their safety and health by holding a large public gathering of predominantly older residents in June when not absolutely necessary is, in my view, irresponsible.
Roger Barnaby
Salisbury
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.