To the editor:
An all-day event, young Marleigh and her friend, Sophia, sat behind their stand offering free cups of lemonade and all donations raised ($110) were given to our local food pantry, the First Parish Food Pantry.
The following morning, a very proud Marleigh arrived at the pantry with her parents and younger brother, Colin to present their contribution to the pantry and essentially, the community. When asked, Marleigh explained the fundraiser was her idea, encouraged and supported by her parents and friend, Sophia, and brothers, Colin and Ben. This was not the first fundraiser for Marleigh but a family endeavor to raise funds for others in need. How great.
BAY JONES
Newbury
