To the editor:
Whenever we get a beautiful weekend day, families are inspired to enjoy the warm, sunny weather — either by walking or bike riding.
And so it was last Sunday. We headed over the bridge, parked our car, and started our walk on the Marsh Trail in Salisbury.
All too often, however, a bicyclist or two would come whizzing by without sound or notice (warning) of passing by. I was almost “wiped out” as I moved forward to walk alongside my partner!
I am a bicyclist myself, and I am aware of the protocol of announcing my “passing on the left” warning to those I pass. My partner also rides and uses her voice plus a bell ring to give warning.
Folks should not be forced to walk in single file to avoid being hit by bikers who are wearing earbuds, riding while looking at cell phones or even “without hands,” which was the case last Sunday. Serious injuries can result to both walker and cyclist.
I encourage bicyclists to give warning when passing walkers on a biking/hiking trail, to keep both safe, especially on days that draw so many to the town’s wonderful trails.
Joyce Cantileno
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.