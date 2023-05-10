To the editor:
According to a recent ABC poll, 48% of Democrats said President Joe Biden is too old to run for a second term. Incredibly, the same poll shows him running neck in neck against a likely candidate, who is only four years younger.
He is a twice-impeached former president who has several felony indictments against him and was recently found liable by a jury of sexually abusing and defaming a columnist and awarding her $5 million in damages.
And Biden’s too old? His achievements over the last two-plus years are remarkable.
His administration:
Passed the American Rescue Plan, which provided resources to families, restaurants, businesses, cities and towns, airlines, nonprofits, and other organizations to combat the COVID 19 pandemic.
Passed the bipartisan infrastructure law, which will rebuild roads, bridges, highways, Internet, ports and railroads over the next 10 years.
Passed the most important gun safety law in three decades.
Capped the cost of insulin for seniors at $35 a month.
Passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which has the greatest investment in climate change in history.
Passed the PACT Act, which expands medical benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits on military bases.
Passed the Chips Act to create significantly more semiconductor manufacturing in the U.S. to reduce our dependence on foreign chips for mobile phones, cars, and many other computerized products in America.
We had a similar situation in 2016, when some Democrats were concerned about Hillary Clinton. Let’s do better this time. Support your president, who has delivered to the people of America.
ELIZABETH KILCOYNE
Newburyport
