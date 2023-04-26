To the editor:
Could we please stop fussing about Joe Biden’s age?
The fact is that we’re seeing more and more people over 100 years of age, and with all their marbles intact. Over the next decade or so, don’t be surprised to see people reaching 125 to 130 years, again fully compos mentis.
Joe Biden is only 80. He’s in excellent health, vigorous and leading us with integrity, with purpose and with sanity. In less than three years, he has accomplished incredible gains for us in spite of an unbelievably unAmerican Republican Party.
Please support Joe starting now; he’s our only real hope in the next administration.
ROBERT KELLER
Newburyport
