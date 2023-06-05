To the editor:
The content of Deborah Goss’ letter to the editor, “Biden is the biggest danger to democracy” (May 25, 2023, Daily News of Newburyport), is so contrary to fact that I feel compelled to respond. Only by reversing each opinion in Ms. Goss’ letter does it approximate truth.
The writer states that, “Everything President Trump did was for our good, he worked to improve race relations and ... has worked tirelessly to create peace in the world.”
When our 45th president said of the white supremacists marching in Charlottesville that they represented “very fine people,” he wasn’t supporting race relations, neither was he urging peace.
And when he chastised NATO members and praised Putin and other autocrats, he wasn’t working for peace. And revealingly, he never once gave voice to America’s most sacrosanct ideal that all of us “are created equal.”
When our 45th president gave huge tax cuts to billionaires and big corporations, the benefits he advertised did not trickle down to regular taxpayers. Republicans have pushed the “trickle down” theory since the 1980s and its implementation has never produced the articulated results.
As cited in Heather Cox Richardson’s “Letters from an American” (May 23, 2023), the study done by political economists David Hope and Julian Limberg demonstrated that “tax cuts for the rich … do not have any significant effect on economic growth or unemployment,” but they do “lead to higher income inequality in both the short- and medium-term.”
Conversely, the Biden administration’s lower unemployment, higher industrial productivity and increased job opportunities provide real improvements for regular Americans.
Another falsity is that Biden ... “allows the extreme violence from the radical left to go unpunished and demonizes the peaceful protests of the right.” Where are your examples to support such a statement?
Do you refer to those who desecrated the Capitol with the purpose of overturning a valid election as peaceful protesters from the right? Were the peaceful protesters in Lafayette Square in 2020 who were expressing their disgruntlement with George Floyd’s death, what you refer to as the violent left? The violence in that case, in the form of teargas, did not come from the protesters. Is this how Trump improved race relations?
You say that Biden is “trying to make gas stoves illegal, censor free speech and nearly create a “1984”-style “Ministry of Truth.” I still have a gas stove although I take the cautions seriously, you and I can dispute any topic without repercussions, and your “Ministry of Truth” is an Orwellian proposition properly belonging to autocratic regimes that attempt to control people’s thoughts, a tactic definitive of Trump’s methods, not Biden’s.
That Biden created the humanitarian crisis at the border is nonsense. Biden proposed immigration legislation in 2021, Republicans declined to participate in a workable solution, and then they scapegoat Democrats because there is no plan. And how can any human being condone the heartless separation of children from their parents under Trump? It is the Biden administration that continues to work at reuniting the families.
It is clear to me that Ms. Goss enjoys “news” from sources that promote untruths. That so many Americans do likewise is really the biggest danger to America.
DONNA FRANZ
Newburyport
