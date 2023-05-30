To the editor:
In his letter of May 19 ("Letter: Trump is a threat to our democracy, Daily News of Newburyport), Mr. Dollas fabricates a hideous and unjust caricature of the 45th president. Indeed, there seems to be no cure for TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome). You have to wonder where Mr. Dollas gets his news.
And is this the same Joe Biden I’ve been watching stumble and bumble through each day, struggling to put a complete sentence together even with a teleprompter?
The truth is, Biden’s mental decline was painfully obvious long before the 2020 election at least when he wasn’t hiding in his basement. Believing my own eyes is not ‘gaslighting’. One would have to have had blinders on not to see this man’s cognitive deterioration. Now that he is in power his gaffes are no longer amusing.
Sure, Biden can have moments of clarity when they pump enough drugs into his veins but is this substitute for leadership what the country needs. But back to The Donald, every smear in this rant is a gross distortion, a statement out of context or an outright lie.
I shan’t waste space here refuting this outlandish character assassination but I’ll respond to his last paragraph. Unlike Trump who was doing the people’s business (endlessly hampered by the Russia collusion hoax) Biden is the real autocrat engaging executive privilege overreach, routinely circumventing Congress, destroying our energy sector, gutting the military and promoting an invasion at our southern border.
In summary, Biden has taken a wrecking ball to the country that I grew up in. Indeed, democracy died the day this purveyor of evil took up residency in the White House. In his latest book “Final Battle” David Horowitz is right. Another four years of this puppet for the radical left and America is finished.
And God bless Jay McClenaghan for his thoughtful nostalgia. I do remember and along with 75 million voters it’s nice to know we are not alone.
RICHARD COLLINS
Georgetown
