Most of my friends like Joe Biden and voted for him but don’t want him to run in 2024. Also, they detest the way Trump dominates the news and consider the MAGA crowd to be a threat to our democratic institutions. It might take a sensational event and audacious gesture to unite the disparate anti-Trump voting blocks, who constitute the overwhelming majority.
President Biden should declare that he will not run for president in 2024 within a week-or-ten-days of the mid-term election this year and explain why he is doing this: that it is time for the younger generations to take the helm of the ship-of-state; and, that there are emerging leaders in both parties who are well-qualified to do-so. He would ask all our fellow citizens to keep this in mind as we go to the polls on Nov. 8.
It may be that this bold declaration will motivate a wide spectrum of voters, including independents, moderate Republicans, women, and large segments of previously uninformed and disinterested citizens, to vote to rid ourselves of the national nightmare brought to us by Donald Trump and his enablers and has the potential of delivering an overwhelming victory to Democrats across-the-board. If both houses of Congress have Democrat majorities, Biden could introduce legislation without concern about being a lame-duck president during his final two years. Wouldn’t it be nice to make Mitch McConnell and Kevin McCarthy totally irrelevant?
We would be able to celebrate Joe Biden for risking his legacy by initiating heroic deeds during a crucial moment in our nation’s history...remembered as the man who saved our democracy in 2020 and who then had the courage to follow in the footsteps of the Roman general, Cincinnatus, and our own George Washington, both of whom knew when stepping-down from a leadership role was in the best interests of the republic.
In modern times, this truly would be an unprecedented un-presidented maneuver.
David Clarridge
Newburyport
