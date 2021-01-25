To the editor:
In response to Bernhard Heersink’s letter of Jan. 15, President Trump has been inciting this country to violence from the moment he took office.
With his daily whiny tweets about how unfairly some offender or other had treated him, he made it all about him.
Trump’s “revolving door” administration wreaked havoc. In the end, many of those who had been his most loyal supporters stepped away, understanding that their Supreme Leader, had finally crashed and burned and that his mob was trying to destroy our democracy.
“Character is destiny,” a quote attributed to the Greek philosopher Heraclitus couldn’t be more apt when looking at Trump head on. His character is corrupt, and his destiny right now is to be replaced by a man of honor, a man who wants to heal this nation and a man who knows what it is to love and be loved. He is a man who is not duplicitous.
Trump’s final shame will be written in the history books. He is a narcissistic coward; heck the Proud Boys even say he is “weak.”
Trump’s speech on Jan. 6 was couched in a modicum of peacefulness but if he thought the “demonstration” was going to be peaceful, why didn’t he lead this mob up Pennsylvania Avenue? He did what a he always does, looked after himself, got into his limousine and hot-footed it back to safety.
Trump had every chance to call off this mob, his mob, but for four hours, he sat on his hands and did absolutely nothing. He made our beloved U.S. look like other Third World countries struggling for democracy.
Trump was so ashamed and furious that he had lost a free and fair election (declared thus by Chris Krebs, a Trump appointee) that he, like the second-most shameful president in history, Andrew Johnson, didn’t show his face at the inauguration. It was a truly inspiring historical event and Amanda Gorman is a youthful voice for our time.
As for influencing our young people to become socialists and robots of the state – really? I think that many of the youth of today recognize and understand that the far right, white supremacists and all other hate groups, seek not only to divide us further but make it more difficult to live up to our democratic ideals. Terrorism is terrorism.
When a person equates a Democratic president as being a socialist, I hardly know what to say. Biden, like many Democratic presidents before him, will stand with the people and try to bring us to a place of freedom and justice for all.
Phyllis Orem
Newbury
