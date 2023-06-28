To the editor:
President Joe Biden is a mere three years older than Donald Trump, and yet the media and many Americans express concern with Biden’s age and mental acumen, while ignoring the highly questionable mental and physical health of the twice-impeached, twice-indicted ex-president.
A recent study by Media Matters shows that cable news networks are “obsessed over Biden’s age while overwhelmingly ignoring Trump’s.”
In the week after Biden announced his reelection campaign, CNN, Fox News and MSNBC mentioned Biden’s age 588 times, suggesting it is a negative attribute rather than a positive reflection on his experience, while mentioning Trump’s only 72 times.
Nevertheless, former members of Trump’s cabinet and national security staff are finally speaking out to question Trump’s fitness for office – better late than never! Former Secretaries of Defense Mark Esper and James Mattis, National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly are all on record expressing grave concerns about another term for the former commander-in-chief.
So let’s stop talking about what Biden might not be able to do, and focus instead on what Biden has done since his (legitimate) election as president in 2020, and can continue to do with another term.
On the economy: This administration has facilitated the fastest economic growth in 40 years. Thirteen million jobs have been created in the months since Biden took office – more than any administration has managed in a four-year term!
The Inflation Reduction and the CHIPS and Science acts have been successful in stimulating manufacturing and promoting private investment, especially in red states (where their elected officials voted against the legislation!)
Biden is committed to sustainable solutions to climate change, reproductive health and voting rights. As promised, Biden is working to build back the economy from the bottom up and the middle out.
In foreign policy: With firm support of NATO and Ukraine, the president has made clear U.S. support for global democracy, not the autocratic regimes of Putin and Hungary’s Orban that Trump has favored. The Biden administration has reinvigorated our alliances and our commitment to collaborative problem-solving, promoting diplomatic outreach instead of outrage.
Let’s make sure that Joe Biden and his capable cabinet and advisers can “finish the job,” with support from a Democratic House and Senate.
DIANA KERRY
Newburyport
