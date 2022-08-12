To the editor:
Some people need to be reminded that there are significant differences between plover chicks and human babies. Plover chicks fledge approximately 28 days after hatching to start their winter migration. Up until then they feed themselves with whatever they can find along the shore with an occasional assist from mother.
Human babies, by contrast, require decades of complex care to ensure they survive and matured into healthy contributing members of society. Some women are just too young, too unwell, too alone, too poor or simply unable, through no fault of their own, to shoulder this commitment.
The striking down of Roe V. Wade is not the simple return of power to the states that Scott Fallavollita claims in his letter of Aug. 1 ("Human embryos are human beings"). We saw that 13 red states had “trigger laws” already on the books to ban abortion as soon as the justices struck down Roe. It was a well-organized plan made possible, in spite of the fact that over 70% of Americans support reproductive choice under varying conditions (according to a Forbes poll), by the three political operatives that Trump was able to appoint to the bench. All three were less than honest during their confirmation hearings and in private conversations with various senators. A fourth is being investigated for ethics violations.
Republican politicians have proved repeatedly that their pro-life advocacy ends with a child’s birth. They refuse to consider gun control. They were united against the proposals for paid parental and medical leave for working mothers, expanded day care and a higher child tax credit to name a few. During the pandemic they opposed the monthly child allowance. In the midst of the baby formula crisis they blocked a bill to relieve the crisis. And don’t forget they have already warned us that they are coming for Medicaid/Medicare and Social Security.
I wonder how Fallavollita imagines the children, born as a result of the repeal of Roe, will be able to, as he puts it, live lives of “dignity and respect”. I can’t help but ask if he is describing the same dignity and respect Republicans showed our sick veterans who, while listening to the lies of the likes of Ted Cruz and Pat Toomey, had to stand on the steps of the capitol and beg for the healthcare they so desperately need.
Patricia Ward
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.