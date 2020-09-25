To the editor:
If you ride a bicycle for miles or for a ride now and then, please get yourself the red flashing light on the rear of your bike. It replaces the standard red light.
Do this to protect yourself from harm from a moving vehicle. I don't ride a bicycle but must use a car. When traveling on a sunlit road, you can see the person on the bicycle but when the bike enters a shadow from trees or buildings, the bike and rider will disappear.
Notice this the next time you are driving your car.
As a driver, it would be a horror to strike a person on a bike. Visit a bicycle shop or buy a light on the internet. But get that battery-operated flashing red light!
Andrea Alukonis
Newburyport
