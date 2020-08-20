To the editor:
Every child should feel special on their birthday! During the month of July, birthday party supplies, favors, cake mixes, frosting, sprinkles, cupcake papers and toys have been hoarded by the Women In Action Huddle.
Tom’s Discount in Salisbury as well as Market Basket must have been wondering what was happening.
The Women’s Action Huddle partnered with Pettengill House to fill 30 “Birthday Party In A Bag” bags to be distributed to children whose families are experiencing hard times.
The response of our community has been phenomenal. Local businesses such as Sally Owen of The Dragon’s Nest donated $100, 25% off anything purchased and allowed us to shop before the store opened.
We left with overflowing bags full of gifts. James Anderson and Linda Sanchez of Haverhill and owners of the online business www.wehavethegift.com donated over 75 items guaranteed to delight and educate children of all ages. Thanks to Paula Estey, founder of the Women’s Huddle and owner of the Paula Estey Gallery serving as a drop-off location.
The response from our Women’s Huddle activist group was tremendous. It was a joyful and purposeful distraction at a time when we are all feeling uncertainty about so many things.
Our thanks to James Anderson, Elena Bachrach, Beth Blanchard, Pam Burch, Elaine Cohen, Julie Cook, Eve Crowe, Paula Estey, Pat Greeley, Joel Grossman, Ann Haaser, Lee Harris, Fran Kaplan, Bonnie Lake, Deb Maas, Kath Mason, Melissa Mills, Sally Milliken, Judy Mouradian, Rebecca O’Brien, Sally Owen, Linda Sanchez, Mary Ellen, Sorensen, Jane Sylvester and Linda Waraska.
Special thanks to Sierra Partlan, Pettengill program director. and Lou Lessard, Pettengill pantry coordinator, for allowing us to make this project happen.
Maria Chanin
Debbie Hart-Klein
The letter writers are co-chairs of the Women in Action Huddle in Newburyport.
