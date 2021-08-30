To the editor:
I wanted to introduce myself as a candidate for the upcoming School Committee election.
Many of you may know me as "Danny" – I am an alum of Newburyport High School, where I ran track and cross-country and was actively involved with the Pioneer League.
I was born and raised in Newburyport, where my father owned a small business on Market Street and has served 30-plus years on Newburyport city boards, while my mother was a special education teacher and currently serves on the Aid Association at Anna Jaques.
I am a proud graduate of the Newburyport Public Schools, Class of 2002. I went on to obtain my bachelor’s in special education and psychology from Bridgewater State and a master’s in sports management from Franklin Pierce. I returned to the area in 2017 where I now reside in the West End with my wife and our two daughters.
I have dedicated my entire professional career working in higher education administration.
As the director of athletics at Northern Essex Community College, I provide support to students to help them excel both on, and off, the field through academic coaching, counseling, and most recently navigating the pandemic this past year.
I was the only community college in Massachusetts to safely run its athletic program over the past year with the implementation of a safety protocol and testing procedures. Within Newburyport, I am actively involved as a youth soccer coach, support several NHS alum organizations, and am the chair of the Matt Eaton Memorial Golf Tournament.
I have a vested interest in not only the legacy, but also the future, of Newburyport Public Schools as an alum and with children in both the Class of 2032 and 2039.
My priorities are to focus on the well-being of every student in our district to ensure their physical, social and emotional wellness is met, especially coming out of the past two years of disruption. I am looking to have improved communication to families at all grade levels and seek transparency into the decision-making process.
I am confident that my education, extensive experience in higher education, and commitment to this community will allow me to serve and help guide the future of the schools in this great city. Once a Clipper, always a Clipper!
Follow my campaign on facebook.com/ElectDanBlair or reach out to me at danmblair@gmail.com for more information.
Dan Blair
Newburyport
