To the editor:
Investment in the future starts with our kids. That’s why we are voting for Andrew Boger for School Committee. Intelligent, resourceful, open minded, interested, and willing to listen. These are traits necessary for anyone willing to participate in maintaining and improving an already very good school system based on quality for all. Andrew has these, and diligently will apply them as he works with students, teachers, Mr. Gallagher, and parents. Rumor has it, too, that he is a fantasy football savant, always a key attribute for success.
BETSY AND PAUL MENDELSON
Newburyport
