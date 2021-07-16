To the editor:
As our economy reopens from COVID-19 and people are returning to work in person, it is critical for Massachusetts lawmakers to take bold action on transit (Daily News, July 2, "Growing traffic highlights transit needs").
For years, our crumbling infrastructure and congested highways have made it difficult for people to get to work, worsened public health inequities and hindered economic growth. If left unaddressed, these problems will continue to heap burdens on our communities, businesses and workforce.
Investing in an efficient, reliable and accessible public transit system must be the priority as we recover from the pandemic.
We need to move forward with bold solutions we know can make a significant difference. By modernizing our transit system, we can get more people onto our trains and buses, ease traffic congestion and improve public health.
Implementing congestion pricing will reduce harmful greenhouse gas emissions that perpetuate harm on environmental justice communities and provide needed funding for infrastructure investments.
Expanding bus rapid transit infrastructure will decrease travel time for commuters. And with low-income fare discounts, we can expand opportunities for low-income workers, including those who’ve lost income during the pandemic, and speed up our economic growth.
Our infrastructure is holding us back from improving the quality of life for our communities and supporting a thriving economy. For the sake of our families and our economy, let’s take the proactive steps necessary to bring our transportation systems into the 21st century.
Let’s set our commonwealth up for future success.
Jennifer Benson
Boston
The letter writer is president of the Alliance for Business Leadership and a former Massachusetts state representative.
