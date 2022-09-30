To the editor:
Concerning a recent letter to the editor in support of banning books in Newburyport schools, I was shocked to read this writer refer to a section of the Bible, the Book of Leviticus, “a fountain of blood and disease and punishment and bestiality.”
The Book of Leviticus is the priest’s book in the Five Books of Moses, and as such contains prescriptions for the treatment of diseases, and guidance as to certain ethical questions. The kind of description the writer offers is shortsighted and obviously bigoted, and I surprised the Daily News printed it.
Furthermore, this self-appointed censor then goes on to trash Homer’s Iliad, as some kind of joy ride of mutilated corpses. As a student of classical Greek literature and language, I can say that the author of this letter to the editor is no scholar, for if he were, he would understand that along with the Odyssey, the Iliad forms one of the foundation stones of Greek culture, and thus is an extremely important book for all of us in our society.
No, under the guise of “protecting children” from certain unknown, unspecified long-term harm, this letter writer is nothing more than a good old-fashioned book burner. And a librarian? Amazing.
BRUCE PARKS
Byfield
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.