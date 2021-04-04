To the editor:
Bob "Boots" Chouinard has been writing for many years and as seen in today's As I See It column (Daily News, April 2), he has not lost his "edge." As a teenager, in the last days of WWII, he and 10 others crossed the Rhine River, near Remagen, Germany, to attend an Easter service.
With rifles slung on their shoulders they sat in the pews with the attendees, mostly mothers whose sons were fighting these same youngsters. Boots' words tell a beautiful story that doesn't need elaboration, only plain facts as he in his advanced age tells it. There is hope for the world!
Bob Campbell (age 92)
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.