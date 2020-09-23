To the editor:
Tim Boyd is the best choice for the open Merrimac Board of Selectmen seat.
Tim has lived in Merrimac nearly his entire life and has seen how the town has grown. He was part of Boy Scout Troop 41 and was able to attain the rank of Eagle.
As a graduate of Pentucket High School Class of 2015, Tim has experienced firsthand the education that children in Merrimac are receiving.
He has earned multiple degrees in engineering that he utilizes at his parent’s small business. He also understands the difficulties that small businesses are going through in the time of COVID-19, and will be able to make decisions that promote both the safety of town residents.
Tim is the young, qualified candidate that Merrimac needs on the Board of Selectmen that will make the town more welcoming for residents.
Join me in voting for Tim on Nov. 3.
Joseph Labadini
Merrimac
