To the editor:
As someone who has know Tim Boyd for many years, I can't think of a better person to be voted as the next Merrimac selectman.
I have seen first-hand how Tim cares for the community. As a member of Troop 41 of the Boy Scouts, Tim was always working to better the community. Whether it was volunteering to shovel snow at the churches or helping other eagle scouts with their community projects, he was always looking to help. He earned the respect of his peers and eventually became senior patrol leader. His biggest accomplishments came when he attained the rank of Eagle after repairing Father George's staircase at the Church of the Nativity.
Tim was also a member of the Pentucket school band, marching annually as a tubist in Merrimac's own Santa Parade.
Tim has also experienced first-hand the kind of education the children of Merrimac are receiving, being in the PRSD his whole school career.
One of the most intelligent individuals I know, Tim went on to college to receive three different bachelor's degrees. Using these degrees, he helps his parents run a small business, providing services all over the world.
With his hands-on experience with the members of the Merrimac community, Tim knows what Merrimac needs. He can lead a new generation of ideas for Merrimac, and I will be voting for him on Nov. 3.
Matthew Carey
Merrimac
