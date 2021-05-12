To the editor:
As Heather Alterisio reported in her excellent summary of the April 27 Newbury Town Meeting, the voters overwhelmingly approved $5,000 to help fund the Newbury Town Day event proposed for spring 2022.
That vote represents their confidence and enthusiasm for our plan to create a day of activities for all ages celebrating our town and bringing together our community. We are grateful for their support, and for that of the Finance Committee and Select Board, especially liaison Alicia Greco.
We hope to see a big turnout at the upcoming brainstorming session for residents to propose ideas and build teams for Newbury Town Day activities.
What says Newbury and fun to you? Music? Games? Boat races? Historic walks? Cookoffs? Art exhibits?
Please come for all or part of the session Saturday, May 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at the Newbury Elementary School gym. (COVID protocols observed.)
If you can’t attend, please send your ideas along with family or friends. For more info, email newburytownday@gmail.com.
Robin Lawson and Heidi Fram
Co-chairs from Byfield
Newbury Town Day steering committee
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.