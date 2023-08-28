To the editor:
I am writing on behalf of the Tough Warrior Princess board members to extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who contributed to the tremendous success of the recent Bra-Zaar fashion show held at Newburyport Brewing on Saturday, Aug. 12.
It was an amazing afternoon filled with compassion, love, and outstanding designs by so many talented artists. We would like to thank the designers: Dianna Corey, Maryrose Babbin, Merry Beninato, Donna Willoughby, Bennett & Co, Kimberly Morlino, Sue Lunden, Tracey McCormick, Rita Stone, Susan Combs of Gentry’s Boutique, Tracey Lee, Patti Pendexter, Lisa Morse, Carolyn Russell, Cristina Elena, Jenna Desrochers, Madeline Steeves of Little House of Karma, Susan Griffith, Michele Diodati, Care Here, Chris Silvius, Lisa Greene, Celeste Roemer, Cathleen Surrette, The Candy Man, and Kezia Fitzgerald.
The amazing models who highlighted these works of art and showed their stuff as they modeled. Gorgeous! Sammy Phillips for donating her time for hair and make-up, Deejay: Brett Cromwell of BCreative for keeping the tunes going, Amy Malkoff for designing a beautiful poster along with Alan Bull's artistic talent.
In addition, we would like to thank Plum Island Beachcoma for providing the food for this event and for Pam Kinney and Tricia Lane for helping set the table for a beautiful presentation of the tasty treats. The stunning photography was taken by Matt Lambert of Trebmal Photography and Lani Shumway.
The flowers that decorated the stage by Beach Plum Flowers and the stage manager, Anna Chiavacci. for organizing. We are also very grateful to CNA of Amesbury for volunteering to help throughout the day, Michelle Whitley, Joy Difazio, Jolene Archambault and a big shout-out to Justin Willette and Matt Rennick for being amazing greeters at the door. We are very grateful to Newburyport Brewing for allowing their space for such an amazing event and donating a percentage of sales to the Tough Warrior Princesses.
The biggest shout-out to bra designer, model, and creator and organizer of this wonderful and spectacular event, Cynthia Keefe. We are so grateful that you had this fantastic idea and everything fell into place.
The funds raised through the bra fashion show will enable the Tough Warrior Princesses to continue their vital work, offering support, strength and resources to women battling cancer through our Warrior Baskets.
LISA STEWART
Board member
Tough Warrior Princesses
Newburyport
