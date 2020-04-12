To the editor:
The egregious ineptitude of this administration in dealing with what is unquestionably one of the greatest challenges to face the country is demonstrated daily in the so-called White House “briefings,” which are nothing more than a propaganda play and a re-election ploy.
The inability of this administration to take action and respond effectively to this crisis is criminal.
Equally dangerous are the undercover actions of Trump in collusion with his unqualified cronies in acting posts in many governmental agencies. In the middle of a terrifying global crisis, these political appointees (toadies) have rolled back EPA car pollution regulations, renewed development of the Keystone XL pipeline, instituted even more inhumane policies at the Mexican border, and tightened sanctions on Iran in the middle of a scary rise in COVID-19 infections and deaths there.
Under cover of darkness last Friday, Trump removed the inspector general of the intelligence community who had the integrity to bring forward a whistleblower’s anxiety about Trump’s far-from-perfect call to the president of Ukraine — concern which was corroborated again and again by government officials under oath and which led to Trump’s impeachment.
And now, Trump has removed the inspector general selected by Congress to oversee the distribution of the $2 trillion allocated by Congress to alleviate some of the pain caused by this pandemic, which might have been lessened by a faster and more effective response in January/February. What does he want to hide?
It is abundantly clear that this administration is a danger to our democracy and must be voted out in November. Yet it is also clear that the Republican Party does not want to ensure the integrity of our elections.
We must guarantee that the 2020 election is safeguarded, and that every citizen has access to a mail-in ballot.
While health worries are no doubt foremost on our minds right now, we need to pay attention nationwide and lobby our legislators to allocate the necessary funding to make sure that we can vote safely in November.
Diana Kerry
Newburyport
