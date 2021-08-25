To the editor:
I would like to thank Peggy Larson Blanche of Bromfield Street for her letter of Aug.16 regarding the Yankee Homecoming Parade.
It seems the Yankee Homecoming Committee has forgotten the South End of Newburyport again this year. The parade was cut short in 2019 and has always been a fun time as the parade ends up at Marlboro Street. It would be nice to have it return in the future.
We missed the 10K run which comes down High Street to Marlboro Street, and understand that it was eliminated this year. Hopefully, it will return and do understand the COVID-19 issues due on the events on this year.
I feel that Newburyport was fortunate to have even had the events. We all have worked together to keep safe and will continue to do so. So let us get their hoses to cool off the runner as they pass by on their way to the homestretch in 2022.
Yes, the women at the Wheelwright home look forward to the parade and hopefully they will be out watching it go by the home next year.
Do not stop the parade tradition which has gone on for so many years for us all to enjoy cover North to South End of Newburyport.
Marge Motes
Newburyport
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.