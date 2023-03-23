To the editor:
The Newbury Building Committee has been tasked with designing a Town Hall that would best fulfill the needs of the municipal government.
There was a presentation by the Building Committee of the project design to be built on the site of the old Town Hall at 25 High Road at a cost estimate of $11 million. The public was invited along with town officials.
After the presentation, the meeting was opened up for questions. Several persons present raised questions about the cost of the project, whether some specific alternatives were considered and presented some figures of their own to support staying at the Kent Way leased facility.
Besides remaining as a lessee at 12 Kent Way, it was suggested that the town inquire about purchasing the 33-year-old building the Town Offices are in now. Another question raised was about the feasibility of renovating the existing building at 25 High Road, the old Town Hall, as a cost-competitive alternative to a new building.
The purpose of this letter is to examine each of those alternatives and the total cost of each to the taxpayers of Newbury. Here are the assumptions that are used in the calculations:
1. The cost of the new project as presented is $11 million.
2. The cost of bonding is 5%.
3. The annual price escalation for the leased property at Kent Way is 2% or 3%, I’ll do both.
4. The useful life of a municipal building is 60 years. A sample of municipal buildings, over 70% still in use, has an average age of 105 years. I reduced this to 60 years to be very conservative.
5. I did not take into account the amount in the present Town Hall project account even though, should the voters approve building a new Town Hall, it most certainly would be used.
6. Finally, the suggestion of renovating the existing structure at 25 High Road in lieu of building a new building was thought by many practitioners in the industry not to be a cost-effective option. In their opinion since the renovation of older buildings is always beset with issues that turn up that could not have been foretold with any degree of confidence. (I would not dare to go before our annual Town Meeting and ask the voters to approve a major project when we didn’t know how much it would cost except to say that it’s probably more than the alternative of a new building, we just don’t know how much more.)
Having outlined the assumptions above here is the information the calculation give us:
The cost of the project bonded for 30 years is $21.4 million. If you take credit for the reduction of the current off-site storage (not escalated), it is $20.8 million.
The lease cost to stay at Kent Way at 2% annual escalation, $23.5 million. (Remember, the lease has to be paid for the entire 60 years, the bond is paid off in 30.)
The lease cost to stay at Kent Way at 3% annual escalation is $33.8 million.
This shows that the best option for the Town of Newbury is to build and occupy the proposed new building on the 25 High Road site. It really makes sense when you think of it. The reason people build buildings and rent them out is to make money on them. Newbury can do better.
MARSHALL JESPERSON
Newbury
Editor's note: Jesperson is on the Newbury Finance Committee and Capital Planning Committee.
