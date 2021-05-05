To the editor:
To say the recent legal challenge to the DOD and the decisions of the Newburyport Planning Board is disappointing is an understatement. It is shocking!
Two well-regarded organizations decided, on the advice of their attorney Lisa Mead, to aggressively challenge the legal validity of the right to regulate changes to the historic downtown district by the city.
Because they did not get the answers they wanted, in the case of the Institution for Savings and CEO and President Michael J. Jones' wish to build oversized office space into an established historic downtown neighborhood vehemently opposed by residents, and in the case of Ms. Nancy Batista-Caswell, the owner of a restaurant organization to make changes to the iconic Fowle's News storefront, they have chosen to open the door for developers now scrambling for Newburyport property to make any changes they wish.
If we look back, the IFS already tore down two late 1800s houses to build their parking lot, where they now wish to build the office space addition. The Institution is likely one of the most financially stable banking institutions in New England and operates out of three locations in Newburyport and 13 locations in the region.
The organization has options for more space in this digital age. The IFS has enormously benefited the community by its presence and charitable giving, making the recent move more shocking.
Ms. Caswell’s group runs restaurants and bars in Boston, Ayer, and previously two locations in Newburyport. Their quality of food, excellent service and relaxed ambiance were valued assets to the community.
Undoubtedly, they have suffered during the pandemic as so many restaurants have. Still, their successful restaurant organization has options if the Fowle's space does not fit their needs. In the background of this drama is the Karp organization that owns the Fowle's property and so much Newburyport property.
It has a vested interest in the ability to make any changes it wishes to maximize financial gain.
This aggressive lawsuit which will likely result in protracted legal action and endless appeals will ultimately cost the city sizable legal fees, which means we the taxpayers will pay.
Cities often surrender in these situations because they run out of funds or the taxpayers revolt. Perhaps, that is the strategy attorney Mead and the plaintiffs are counting on. I don't know.
I do know this sort of bully legal action that undermines the city’s ability to protect its biggest asset, the historic downtown district, is the wrong path for two very well-respected organizations to take.
Bronson de Stadler
Newburyport
