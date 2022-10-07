To the editor:
I’m a Massachusetts business owner, committed Newburyport resident, and a big fan of the power of regulated capitalism to expansively create jobs, wealth and general prosperity for all.
Mechanica, the company my partner and our talented employees built and have successfully run for over 18 years, is a consulting company that works with global corporate leaders to accelerate growth.
We chose Massachusetts to launch Mechanica because it was one of the few states possessing the educational infrastructure, super-talented citizens, and unrivaled quality of life that is so essential to not just attracting but retaining the best and brightest, who can essentially work anywhere they want in the world. In other words, being located in a state and community that tangibly invests in its future provides a strong competitive advantage to us.
It’s for this reason that I’m such a big supporter of Question 1, the Fair Share Amendment, which is on this November’s ballot. I feel compelled to voice my opinion because as a small-businessperson, I believe the Fair Share Amendment offers a real advantage for us all, one that would benefit owners and employees alike in keeping Massachusetts globally competitive at a time when that’s perhaps more important than ever.
From my experience, successful businesses need good roads, safe and expanding public transportation and a strong pre-k through higher education system to help us recruit and retain talent. Question 1 is important to me as a businessperson because it is an investment in all of our futures.
Passing Question 1 would provide $2 billion in additional state dollars each year for public education, public transit and road/bridge infrastructure. This new investment would be funded by a 4 percent additional state tax on the portion of tax filers’ annual income over $1 million.
The Fair Share Amendment is a tax only on personal income over $1 million. It is not a tax on businesses. Individuals, of course, can have income from many sources, such as wages, stock sales, corporate dividends, or from trusts or pass-through business profits. Regardless of the mix, the 4 percent Fair Share tax will apply only to taxable personal income above the $1 million threshold.
It is not a business tax, but a good investment for all of us. Every year, our community faces hard revenue decisions.
I urge Massachusetts voters to vote “yes” on Question 1 because it will support important investments in our community.
TED NELSON
Newburyport
