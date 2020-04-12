To the editor:
In this time of social distancing, the Byfield Community Arts Center, like other venues, has had no theatrical performances, no art, no music.
We have all felt the need to keep supporting our community and through the Red Cross we were able to do that on April 7 by hosting a blood drive.
The first to arrive on scene was Brian with a vanload of equipment. As he was unloading, I couldn’t help but think, this is how a stage crew sets up for a performance? The motions were the same, just with different equipment.
This performance was very well-orchestrated by team leader Marsha. Before long, the main hall and stage area of the BCAC was filled with tables, computers, and lots of people wearing scrubs and masks.
Over the course of the afternoon, these people collected twice as many productive units of much-needed blood as they had anticipated. There was a steady flow of traffic and some had to be turned away for lack of space.
This truly is a wonderful community and the Byfield Community Arts Center is fortunate to be a part of it. Our thanks to all who participated and helped in this effort.
Heidi Fram
Byfield
