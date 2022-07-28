To the editor:
A Georgetown resident wrote a letter (“Larkin to be ‘another busy, unsafe road,’” July 22, Daily News of Newburyport) about Newbury’s Special Town Meeting for a citizen petition to discontinue Larkin Road, saying that those who voted “no” were satisfied by hurting their neighbors, and that they were “hostile, angry, and bitter.”
As a Newbury voter, I attended the meeting, and I feel nothing could be further from the truth.
I came to the meeting undecided. I sympathize with the concerns of Larkin Road residents, since I also live on a long, winding road with no sidewalks and narrow shoulders.
In my 35 years here, in addition to being constantly aware of the safety of pedestrians and cyclists, I’ve seen the consequences of speeding drivers, having buried countless animals, both wild and domesticated, whose remains I scraped from the road.
However, at the Special Town Meeting I voted “no” after hearing the well-prepared, professional presentations by various town officials, including our police and fire chiefs who have responsibility for overall public safety.
The leading proponents of the petition did a disservice to their case by disparaging town officials. By contrast, the three speakers who didn’t clearly support the proposal were anything but “hostile, angry, and bitter.”
Other than one who kept talking after the moderator asked him to conclude his remarks, they were calm, polite and respectful. The other two speakers began by stating they came in neither for nor against the petition, and both acknowledged the concerns of residents on busy roads.
One concluded by asking voters to look at the big picture, while the other concluded by supporting the reopening of Larkin Road.
The writer talks about the need for sidewalks in town. Setting aside the fact that most of Newbury is still country roads, not suburban streets, I’ll conclude with the observation that decency and respect, not unfounded accusations and name-calling, can do a lot more than sidewalks to foster, in the words of the writer, “cohesiveness and care,” for one’s neighbors.
TED RUSSELL
Byfield
