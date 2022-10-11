To the editor:
Every September, people and organizations use that time to bring attention to childhood cancer. The heartbreaking stories of cancer in children, and its impact on families and their communities, are pervasive all year long. As is the fact that only 4% of cancer research monies are spent on children. However, the opportunity to take a breath and focus on the general challenges - and ways we can support families - has made the recognition of September as Childhood Cancer Awareness month extra important.
Nobody wants to see any person, especially children, battle cancer. The emotional and financial toll can be unbearable. At Caiden’s Crusaders, our goal is to provide financial assistance to families, so that they can focus on the things that matter most. We support our kids with gift cards, help with utility bills, car insurance, rent or mortgage assistance, gas and parking for hospital visits and other things that may help lighten the load these families face. In the past year, we have also been able to help Tommy’s Place, a magical vacation home on Cape Cod for kids with cancer, Christopher’s Haven, a home away from home in Boston during treatment and Team Beans, a pediatric cancer fund.
Our fundraising, integral to our mission, would not be possible were it not for the help of many. From our small businesses to our restaurants and our banks, to our local police and fire departments, the Chamber of Commerce, and City Hall, the generosity of our community is overwhelming, and we can’t thank you enough.
Working in partnership with countless businesses, residents, and volunteers, we were able to participate in community events to raise awareness, place yard signs, and “go gold” with homes lighting up their porches with gold bulbs. The Millyard in Amesbury also “goes gold” every September.
JO HAMEL
Caiden's Crusaders
