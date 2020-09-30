To the editor:
Why is James Kelcourse so reticent to let voters know where he stands?
He is a Republican, yet refuses to acknowledge where he stands on the current state of the Republican Party in the United States.
The Republican Party, in lieu of adopting a platform for 2020, instead declared that, “Whereas, the RNC enthusiastically supports President Trump … be it resolved, that the Republican Party has and will continue to enthusiastically support the president’s America first agenda … .”
There is no reason Kelcourse shouldn’t be making his support (or opposition) to his party’s platform clear to voters.
James Kelcourse cannot win without the support of my fellow independent voters along with Democrats. Will moderate voters choose to continue to support Kelcourse even as he chooses to support the current administration?
It is clear by his voting record that he is to the right of moderates, so why do liberals continue to support him? Showing up to local events is not all we should be asking of our representatives. We need someone who will represent our interests in the Statehouse and vote accordingly.
Recently, a group of four constituents, including myself, reached out to Kelcourse to request a meeting to discuss two issues of importance to us. We asked for a short meeting — about 20 minutes — back in mid-August.
We offered four separate dates/times from mid- to late August that we were available to meet. His office got back to us with requests for various information, which we provided. They then responded that none of the dates/times worked and so we offered alternate times through late August.
When they again responded that none of those times worked, we requested dates/times that would work for Kelcourse. They offered two times – one in very late August and one in early September.
On Aug. 20, we accepted the earlier date of Aug. 28 as a meeting time. On Aug. 24, Kelcourse reached out to cancel the meeting and stated he had no availability to meet with us for at least two weeks, but would be in touch with alternate meeting times. Just this past week, we were informed that our representative would not meet with us until after the election.
This November, I will be voting for Amber Hewett, whose passion, experience and commitment match what I value in a representative and I encourage all voters who care about education, the environment and infrastructure to do the same.
Elizabeth Goullaud
Newburyport
