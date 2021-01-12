To the editor:
On Jan. 3, we learned of President Trump’s call to the Georgia Secretary of State asking the secretary to "find" 11,780 votes for him. This followed the president calling state and local representatives and election officials with similar requests to jigger the 2020 election and the national and Massachusetts Republican party decrying the election’s overall integrity.
The next day, I emailed our state representative, James Kelcourse, encouraging him to take a stand, as an elected official, against the efforts to degrade our electoral processes and institutions. I received a timely generic reply with a promise for a direct response. Two days later, on Jan. 6, a mob incited by the president (who remains the titular head of the Republican Party) stormed the chambers of Congress, where both the House and Senate – chaired by the vice president – were in session. Alarmed, I followed up with Rep. Kelcourse, asking that he please also respond to this event, as well. To date, I have received no responses and Mr. Kelcourse has not released any public statement regarding these critical matters.
When asked at a debate last fall for his take on President Trump, Mr. Kelcourse jokingly evaded the question, noting that the president didn’t consult him. The problem is, the president has brought this to the local level, calling state representatives and local election officials, even inviting them to the White House. Most everyone in a democracy has to deal with being on the "losing side" of elections and legislative votes, as both Mr. Kelcourse and I well know. The bogus cries of election fraud and the deadly assault on the U.S. Capitol – as two branches of government met to ratify the results – took "hard feelings" about an election loss to a dangerous and terrorizing place. It is time for leaders - from the national to the local stage - to affirmatively and clearly reject such political – and literal - arson.
Mr. Kelcourse always has time for a well-placed selfie or a timely (and, yes, generous) birthday greeting to his constituents. Mr. Kelcourse’s equivocation to date is beyond the joking phase, however. I hope that he finds the courage to defend the integrity of elections in Massachusetts and condemn the arson his own leadership has engaged in, in Massachusetts and nationally. Silence in such matters is impossible to not equate with complicity.
Jonathan Sherwood
Amesbury
