To the editor:
We would like to respond to the recent letter by John Ellis of West Newbury, who chose to malign Democratic state representative candidate Amber Hewett despite the fact that, as far as we know, he has never discussed the issues in question with her.
We won’t refute his partisan and unfounded charges one by one, but one thing he said resonated with us. He talked about the issue of transparency, something we have long been concerned about.
We have noticed a lack of consistent transparency from Republican Rep. Jim Kelcourse when it comes to his communication with constituents, and we would like to ask that both he and Ms. Hewett agree to abide by the following transparency commitment if elected to serve as our next state representative:
We ask that our state representative:
Offer consistent monthly office hours (virtual if needed), which are publicized well in advance, and provide constituents the time to freely share their questions and concerns;
Follow up with constituents who attend office hours in a timely manner;
Respond to constituent calls and emails with substantive information in a timely manner, regardless of whether the constituent is a Democrat, Republican or independent;
Share with constituents how they plan to vote on bills;
Share a summary of any legislation they sponsor or co-sponsor in clear-cut language that constituents can understand;
and explain and respond to requests for their view on state policies or legislation.
Part of transparency is being open about where you stand in relation to your political party and why. In normal times, local politics has nothing to do with the presidency, as Mr. Ellis pointed out. However, that’s not the case in 2020.
Rep. Kelcourse has refused, on many occasions, to say who he will support for president or to disavow Donald Trump’s dishonesty and negligence. We think the voters deserve to know if Rep. Kelcourse condones this behavior. This is essential to making a transparency commitment in the current political climate.
As local leaders, we are concerned with the transparency our legislators show in their discussions and interactions with constituents. We would like to see both candidates for state representative agree to the above commitment, and for Rep. Kelcourse to use the end of his term to show his intention to honor it.
We hope to hear from both candidates. It would provide essential information for voters as we decide who should represent us in the next legislative session.
Anne Ferguson
Amesbury
Karen Trowbridge
Newburyport
Derek DePetrillo
Salisbury
The signers of this letter are the elected chairs of the Democratic committees representing the 1st Essex District.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.