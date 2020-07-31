To the editor:
I am writing in support of Christina Eckert for 2nd Essex House of Representatives.
Christina’s honesty and integrity have always impressed me, so it was not surprising to read that she immediately took responsibility for her mistake about the Education Forum and promptly rectified the matter. Her transparency is refreshing.
Christina is a problem solver; approaching problems and concerns from a variety of perspectives and developing strategies to solve problems.
Christina is a tireless worker who has her finger on the pulse of the 2nd Essex District. She is involved with seniors, shopping for them during the pandemic, working on a building project for a senior center in Boxford, and delivering masks to senior centers throughout the area.
She recognizes local, as well as state and national issues, that have a direct effect on constituents: voting rights, education, climate change. She brings people together to discuss issues and come to a deeper understanding and lays out concrete actions that can be taken to effectively deal with issues.
Christina has my vote!
Pat Adams
Merrimac
